Naya Pakistan To Guarantee Due Stature, Dignity Of Teachers: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while lauding their services for the bright future of a nation, said on Saturday that it was among the priorities of Naya Pakistan to guarantee the due dignity and stature of the teachers

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while lauding their services for the bright future of a nation, said on Saturday that it was among the priorities of Naya Pakistan to guarantee the due dignity and stature of the teachers.

In his message to the nation on World Teachers Day annually observed on October 5, the Prime Minister paid homage to all the great personalities who were also called the builders of the nation's bright future.

He lauded all the people associated with this noble profession of teaching which strive for promotion of education and character building of the young generation.

On this day, I particularly pay my homage to all of my teachers, he remarked.

The Prime Minister said being the benefactors of the nation, teachers were a source to achieve success in life.

