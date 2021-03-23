Naya Pakistan vision focused around economic security, win-win cooperation: Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the vision of Naya Pakistan by it's leadership was focused around economic security and protect vital national security interests and win-win cooperation.

"On this Day, I wish to reiterate that Pakistani leadership's vision of 'Naya Pakistan' is focused around economic security – for the well-being and welfare of our people," the foreign minister said in his message on Pakistan Day annually observed on March 23.

He said being fully resolved to protect the vital national security interests, Pakistan's emphasis was shifting from geo-strategic to geo-economics.

Rather than partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation, he added.

He said March 23 was an important landmark in the nation's history when it commemorated the valiant struggle of its forefathers for a separate homeland that began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later.

Qureshi said Pakistan Resolution truly reflected nation's deep national and historical aspirations and desires.

He said on this Day, the nation paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and all leaders, elders, martyrs and heroes who rendered great sacrifices for the realization of our dream.

"This Day provides us an opportunity every year to renew our commitment to making our country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state," the foreign minister remarked.

He said Pakistan was committed to pursue policies that promoted peace and stability, development partnerships, and connectivity.

He also expressed solidarity and support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Qureshi said while the Covid-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the world, it has also offered new opportunities for international solidarity and cooperation.

He said Pakistan continued to underscore the need for greater global collaboration to decisively defeat this menace.

He said the nations had to go through difficult times, but only with unity they sailed through.

"We, Pakistanis, have exhibited tremendous responsibility in fighting the pandemic. As the virus continues to threaten lives, we cannot afford to overlook the importance of preventive measures. May Allah keep Pakistan and all of mankind safe," he added.