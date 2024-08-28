Open Menu

NayaPay, DealCart Earn Spots In Forbes Watch List 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) In a challenging economic landscape, Fintech disruptor NayaPay and e-commerce startup DealCart earned coveted spots on Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch list for 2024.

The list highlighted the region’s most promising sta­­rtups across sectors like finance and retail, and the two Pakistani companies stand out for their innovation and growth, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Danish A. Lakhani, the CEO and founder of NayaPay, said that being honoured on Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch is a proud moment for the company.

NayaPay, founded in 2016 has redefined digital finance in the country.

With over 1.8 million users onboard, its app offers services ranging from e-wallets to virtual debit cards, making digital payments accessible in a country where cash still dominates.

NayaPay was also rolling out a financial management platform tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them manage expenses, invoicing, and collect payments.

NayaPay’s rapid ascent, despite economic challenges in the country, signals its potential to redefine the digital financial landscape in Pakistan.

Lakhani said, “This recognition underscores our efforts to simplify financial services in Pakistan and drive digital adoption across the country. We’re excited to continue our journey toward becoming the financial management platform of choice for Pakistani consumers and businesses.”

DealCart, launched in 2022, was emerging as a significant player in the on­­line grocery sector. Bas­ed in Karachi, DealCart cat­ered to the country’s exp­anding middle class with a wide selection of products, from fresh produce to household essentials. It also provides a platform for small grocery stores to reach a broader customer base.

