NayaPay, DealCart Earn Spots In Forbes Watch List 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) In a challenging economic landscape, Fintech disruptor NayaPay and e-commerce startup DealCart earned coveted spots on Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch list for 2024.
The list highlighted the region’s most promising startups across sectors like finance and retail, and the two Pakistani companies stand out for their innovation and growth, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
Danish A. Lakhani, the CEO and founder of NayaPay, said that being honoured on Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch is a proud moment for the company.
NayaPay, founded in 2016 has redefined digital finance in the country.
With over 1.8 million users onboard, its app offers services ranging from e-wallets to virtual debit cards, making digital payments accessible in a country where cash still dominates.
NayaPay was also rolling out a financial management platform tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them manage expenses, invoicing, and collect payments.
NayaPay’s rapid ascent, despite economic challenges in the country, signals its potential to redefine the digital financial landscape in Pakistan.
Lakhani said, “This recognition underscores our efforts to simplify financial services in Pakistan and drive digital adoption across the country. We’re excited to continue our journey toward becoming the financial management platform of choice for Pakistani consumers and businesses.”
DealCart, launched in 2022, was emerging as a significant player in the online grocery sector. Based in Karachi, DealCart catered to the country’s expanding middle class with a wide selection of products, from fresh produce to household essentials. It also provides a platform for small grocery stores to reach a broader customer base.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'5 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor6 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa6 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan6 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted6 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation6 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition6 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister6 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts6 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts6 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)6 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik7 hours ago