Nayatel, Facebook to lay 1650 kms metro fiber optic cable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday congratulated Nayatel and Facebook for entering into an agreement to lay 1650 kms backbone, access and metro fiber optic cable across 8 cities of Pakistan.

This will improve and expand connectivity within the country, said a news release.

The PTA Chairman assured the authority's support for project's early completion.