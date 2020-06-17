UrduPoint.com
Nayba Ali Terms GALAS Award Honor For Transgender Community

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:52 PM

Nayba Ali terms GALAS Award honor for transgender community

Nayba Ali was the first transgender peace laureate, who worked for rights of transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Nayba Ali was the first transgender peace laureate, who worked for rights of transgenders.

Talking to APP on Wednesday Nayab Ali said that it was an honour for transgenders to have such respectable award for transgenders who consider to be most marganalized community in the society.

However, despite all the odds against transgenders they were working in their own capacity to help uplift the community and work for their betterment and progressive future, she said.

She said that she was first Pakistani transgender who was nominated for GALAS Award as well.

she said that she has been nominated for her exceptional work for the welfare of the community in the country.

She said, "I was considered one of the best transgenders' rights activist and my welfare work is also considered best among the thirteen transgenders who for the first time in Pakistan's history contested the elections in 2018".

She said that she was also giving technical support to the government institutions to improve the living standard of her community and provide them their basic human rights. She stressed for creating awareness in the community regardless of the fear of COVID-19.

She said that around 10,000 transgenders in the country, and half of them not in a position to live in shelter homes or in rented houses and she asked authorities concerned to support transgenders in current pandemic situation and provide them low cost residential facilities.

