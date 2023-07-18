Nayeem and others pledge to carry forward freedom struggle in light of 19 July resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front Chairman Nayeem Ahmad Khan and other APHC leaders while terming 19th July as a defining moment in Kashmir's history have reiterated their commitment to carry forward the freedom struggle in the light of the historical resolution passed at a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar on July 19, 1947 In his message from New Delhi's Tihar jail, the incarcerated JKNF chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan said the resolution adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan demonstrated Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan,Kashmir media service reported.

Referring to the Partition Plan, he said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically and culturally and ethnically part of Pakistan but India's policy of deceit and deception, expansionism and perpetual denial to implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir have pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri nation, Khan said that Kashmiris have witnessed relentless killings, widespread death and destruction at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

He stated that hundreds of thousands of people have been severely tortured and rendered disabled, while the human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation troops have become order of the day.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion, Nayeem Ahmed Khan said that the day was not far when Kashmiris will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

Other APHC leaders including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khwaja Firdous, Yasmeen Raja, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Nabi War, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Davinder Singh Behl in their statements in Srinagar and Jammu said that the historic resolution called for the Accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims. They expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations in the occupied territory.