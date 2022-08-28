ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mr. Nayeem Ahmed Khan has urged the people of Kashmir to assemble at Hyderpora Srinagar on September 1 to pay homage to Kashmir's iconic liberation leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

In a message from Tihar jail, the incarcerated APHC leader while highlighting the deceased leader's matchless sacrifices and role in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle said that Geelaniwas a fearless Kashmiri leader who championed the Kashmiris' cause of right to self-determination with great conviction and consistency, said a press release received here Sunday.

"Syed Ali Geelani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words in the annals of Kashmir's recent history", he said.

"His lifelong unwavering struggle and sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir is indeed a proud legacy that will continue to inspire Kashmiris upcoming generations", he said adding that his demise was a great loss for the freedom movement.

Recalling his long association with the deceased leader the APHC leader said that "We endured imprisonment together, worked together for many years to promote the national cause and shared a strong bond of affinity, mutual respect, and drew strength from shared vision to rid our nation of the shackles of Indian occupation".

Urging people of Kashmir to assemble at Hyderpora graveyard to pay homage to the great leader on his anniversary, Khan said that it was high time that the people should remember national heroes who lived and died for the freedom of Kashmir.

He also urged religious scholars to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for the deceased leader.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian forces' personnel had shamelessly snatched away the dead body of Syed Ali Geelani and buried at the Hyderpora graveyard in the dark of night against the will of his family.