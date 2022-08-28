UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Appeals People Assemble At Geelani's Graveyard On His First Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Nayeem appeals people assemble at Geelani's graveyard on his first martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mr. Nayeem Ahmed Khan has urged the people of Kashmir to assemble at Hyderpora Srinagar on September 1 to pay homage to Kashmir's iconic liberation leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

In a message from Tihar jail, the incarcerated APHC leader while highlighting the deceased leader's matchless sacrifices and role in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle said that Geelaniwas a fearless Kashmiri leader who championed the Kashmiris' cause of right to self-determination with great conviction and consistency, said a press release received here Sunday.

"Syed Ali Geelani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words in the annals of Kashmir's recent history", he said.

"His lifelong unwavering struggle and sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir is indeed a proud legacy that will continue to inspire Kashmiris upcoming generations", he said adding that his demise was a great loss for the freedom movement.

Recalling his long association with the deceased leader the APHC leader said that "We endured imprisonment together, worked together for many years to promote the national cause and shared a strong bond of affinity, mutual respect, and drew strength from shared vision to rid our nation of the shackles of Indian occupation".

Urging people of Kashmir to assemble at Hyderpora graveyard to pay homage to the great leader on his anniversary, Khan said that it was high time that the people should remember national heroes who lived and died for the freedom of Kashmir.

He also urged religious scholars to pay tributes and offer special prayers in mosques for the deceased leader.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian forces' personnel had shamelessly snatched away the dead body of Syed Ali Geelani and buried at the Hyderpora graveyard in the dark of night against the will of his family.

Related Topics

India Dead Hurriyat Conference Jail Syed Ali Shah Geelani Died Srinagar September Sunday Gold Family All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

2 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

10 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

10 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.