UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Khan, Altaf Wani Condole Death Of Molvi Abbas Ansari

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Nayeem Khan, Altaf Wani condole death of Molvi Abbas Ansari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed profound grief over the demise of prominent Kashmiri leader and former APHC chairman and founder of Ittehadul Muslimeen Molvi Abbas Ansari who breathed his last after a prolonged illness in Srinagar.

In a condolence statement, the jailed APHC leader said that Molvi Abbas Ansari was one of the pioneers of the freedom struggle.

While highlighting the deceased leader's indomitable role in the ongoing freedom struggle, Khan said that Ansari was a fearless champion of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. "Molvi Abbas Ansari was a great freedom fighter, an orator, and religious scholar par excellence," he said, adding that Ansari Sahib would be remembered for a long time in the history of Kashmir for his political, religious, and social services for the people of Kashmir.

Recalling his close and cordial relationship with the deceased leader, Khan said, "I have had a great privilege to work with Ansari Sahib, we worked for years together to strengthen the Kashmir cause, endured hardships and imprisonments together for many years".

Meanwhile, the APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani while expressing his sorrow over the sad demise of Molvi Abbas Ansari said that Ansari's lifelong struggle for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination will continue to inspire the coming generations who believed in freedom and the principle of justice and equality.

The deceased leader, he said, was a seasoned politician and intellectual par excellence who served the Kashmir cause selflessly both at political and diplomatic fronts. He said that since his return from Iraq in 1962 Molvi Abbas spent years behind bars for his relentless struggle for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Wani prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Iraq Srinagar Family From Sad

Recent Stories

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

5 minutes ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

29 minutes ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

47 minutes ago
 WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

1 hour ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.