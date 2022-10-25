Nayeem Khan, Altaf Wani condole death of Molvi Abbas Ansari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed profound grief over the demise of prominent Kashmiri leader and former APHC chairman and founder of Ittehadul Muslimeen Molvi Abbas Ansari who breathed his last after a prolonged illness in Srinagar.

In a condolence statement, the jailed APHC leader said that Molvi Abbas Ansari was one of the pioneers of the freedom struggle.

While highlighting the deceased leader's indomitable role in the ongoing freedom struggle, Khan said that Ansari was a fearless champion of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination. "Molvi Abbas Ansari was a great freedom fighter, an orator, and religious scholar par excellence," he said, adding that Ansari Sahib would be remembered for a long time in the history of Kashmir for his political, religious, and social services for the people of Kashmir.

Recalling his close and cordial relationship with the deceased leader, Khan said, "I have had a great privilege to work with Ansari Sahib, we worked for years together to strengthen the Kashmir cause, endured hardships and imprisonments together for many years".

Meanwhile, the APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani while expressing his sorrow over the sad demise of Molvi Abbas Ansari said that Ansari's lifelong struggle for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination will continue to inspire the coming generations who believed in freedom and the principle of justice and equality.

The deceased leader, he said, was a seasoned politician and intellectual par excellence who served the Kashmir cause selflessly both at political and diplomatic fronts. He said that since his return from Iraq in 1962 Molvi Abbas spent years behind bars for his relentless struggle for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Wani prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.