Nayeem Khan condoles demise of APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has expressed a deep sense of shock over the demise of APHC leader, Mohammad Musaddiq Aadil who passed away at his hometown in Sopore yesterday.

In his condolence message from Tihar Jail, the incarcerated APHC leader while recalling his year's long association with the deceased leader, said that Musaddiq Aadil was one of the pioneers of the freedom movement who accepted dictates of none but his own conscience, received a media release here on Tuesday.

"Despite facing trial and tribulations, Musaddiq Sahib never compromised his ideals", Khan said, adding that his family too has suffered terribly throughout these years at the hands of occupation authorities.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Khan said that the deceased leader's contribution and sacrifices for the noble cause would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannah.