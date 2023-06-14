UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Khan Denounces Continued Bloodshed, HR Violations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Nayeem Khan denounces continued bloodshed, HR violations in IIOJK

SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has voiced his grave concern over the continued bloodshed and human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message from Tihar jail, the illegally detained leader, while referring to the recent acts of state terrorism in which innocent youth were killed in North and South Kashmir, said that during so-called operations innocent civilians, particularly young people, were being deliberately targeted and martyred after being labelled as "militants", a news release said.

"On the one hand, the Indian government has let loose its forces to kill Kashmiris, while on the other, NIA has been given a free hand to target and silence political activists and members of civil society who have refused to accept the government dictates", Khan said, adding that attachment and confiscation of properties of Hurriyat leaders was part of India's apartheid regime's clampdown campaign to silence legitimate political voices in Kashmir.

He said that in pursuit of the Israeli settler colonialism model, the Modi regime continues to confiscate the Kashmiris' lands and properties.

"Houses, lands, offices of the Kashmiri people are being seized to create a climate of fear and force them to subjugation", Khan said. He, however, maintained that illegal attachment and confiscation of land and properties of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation authorities won't deter them from pursuing their collective cause of freedom.

The illegally detained Hurriyat leader urged the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter and help stop bloodshed and violence, persecution, and victimization of political leaders and activists in the region.

Related Topics

India Militants World Jail Civil Society Young Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

8 minutes ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

23 minutes ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

23 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budg ..

Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budget

23 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Devel ..

Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Development Goals at India&#039;s G ..

23 minutes ago
 UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impact ..

UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impacts of approaching cyclone Bipar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.