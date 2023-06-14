Nayeem Khan denounces continued bloodshed, HR violations in IIOJK

SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has voiced his grave concern over the continued bloodshed and human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message from Tihar jail, the illegally detained leader, while referring to the recent acts of state terrorism in which innocent youth were killed in North and South Kashmir, said that during so-called operations innocent civilians, particularly young people, were being deliberately targeted and martyred after being labelled as "militants", a news release said.

"On the one hand, the Indian government has let loose its forces to kill Kashmiris, while on the other, NIA has been given a free hand to target and silence political activists and members of civil society who have refused to accept the government dictates", Khan said, adding that attachment and confiscation of properties of Hurriyat leaders was part of India's apartheid regime's clampdown campaign to silence legitimate political voices in Kashmir.

He said that in pursuit of the Israeli settler colonialism model, the Modi regime continues to confiscate the Kashmiris' lands and properties.

"Houses, lands, offices of the Kashmiri people are being seized to create a climate of fear and force them to subjugation", Khan said. He, however, maintained that illegal attachment and confiscation of land and properties of the Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation authorities won't deter them from pursuing their collective cause of freedom.

The illegally detained Hurriyat leader urged the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter and help stop bloodshed and violence, persecution, and victimization of political leaders and activists in the region.