Nayeem Khan Extends Warmest Eid Greetings To Muslim Ummah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Illegally detained senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, has extended his warmest wishes and greetings to Muslims across the world, particularly to the people of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Friday, Nayeem Ahmed Khan in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail, said amidst Eid celebrations let us not forget the less privileged lot of the society.

He said, "Let us not forget the families of those proud sons of the soil who laid down their lives in pursuit of the collective cause, the families of those who have been languishing in jails far away from their homes." He urged Muslims to not forget the families who lost their homes and hearths as a result of the occupation authorities' ruthless land eviction, confiscation and house demolishing drive recently.

"Let us redouble our efforts to alleviate the sufferings of those who are destitute and needy so that they can also celebrate Eid and feel the sense of sharing," he added.

Senior APHC leader said the true spirit of Eid lies in sharing and caring for the less privileged and poor who deserve to be remembered and supported on this auspicious occasion.

There were hundreds and thousands of orphans, families of martyrs and jailed Hurriyat activists, who really deserve to be supported during these turbulent times, he maintained.

Nayeem requested the philanthropists and affluent people of the society to come forward and play their part to alleviate the sufferings of their brethren who have been the worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

