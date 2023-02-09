UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Khan Pays Tribute To Martyred Liberation Leaders

Published February 09, 2023

Nayeem Khan pays tribute to martyred liberation leaders

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 09 (APP):Jailed senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while paying tributes to renowned liberation leaders Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries, has said that India has a notorious track record of using death penalties as a weapon against Kashmiris.

In a message from Tihar Jail, the incarcerated APHC leader while terming the hanging of the renowned liberation leader as the murder of justice said that India had a history of using death penalty against Kashmiris who have refused to follow its dictates.

"Over the past 75 years, Kashmiris as a nation have been facing the wrath of prejudice and political vengeance at the hands of occupation authorities," he said, adding that the shameful execution of Bhat and Guru was a big blot on the face of India's falling justice system.

"We are proud of this great son of the soil who preferred to kiss the gallows rather than compromising his ideals," the APHC leader added.

Referring to the martyred leader's proud legacy, Nayeem said, "Maqbool Bhat is a personality whose legacy is such that even after decades of his martyrdom his teachings continue to inspire the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

Highlighting the martyred leader's supreme sacrifices and indomitable role, he said that the entire Kashmiri nation was "proud of Shaheed Maqbool Bhat" who raised the banner of revolt against Indian illegal occupation and ultimately laid down his life for the noble cause of freedom.

Remembering the sacrifices of Shaheed Afzal Guru, he said that Guru's hanging was a "clear case of judicial murder". The verdict against Guru, he said, exposed India's judiciary at the international level.

Khan said that it was unfortunate that India had brazenly refused to hand over the mortal remains of the martyred leaders, who remain buried in the premises of Tihar jail, to their families.

He reiterated Kashmiris' pledge to uphold the mission of martyrs despite all odds.

It is worth mentioning here that India hanged Muhammad Maqbool Bhat to death on February 11, 1984, in New Delhi's Tihar jail for his role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Whereas, Muhammad Afzal Guru who was falsely implicated in the Indian parliament attack case was awarded death penalty and later hanged to death in the same jail on February 9, 2013.

The mortal remains of both the martyred leaders remain buried in the premises of the jail.

