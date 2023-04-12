ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan has made a passionate appeal to member countries of Group Twenty (G-20) urging them to refrain from participating in the group's upcoming events being purposefully hosted by India in the UN-recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the illegally incarcerated Hurriyat leader, while condemning the Modi government's crafty move, reminded the members of G-20 that Jammu and Kashmir is an issue that has been on the UNSC's agenda for more than 70 years.

Terming the Indian move as a deep-rooted conspiracy to deflect world attention away from the real issue, Khan said that G-20 members who have a remarkable human rights track record should skip the summit events being held in the disputed region and pursue the government of India to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UN security council resolutions.

"IT would be a great travesty of justice on the part of G-20 nations to offer India, the usurper of Kashmir, an opportunity to pose as a responsible stakeholder by participating in the leaders' summit in the territory that it had occupied illegally in brazen violations of international law and norms of justice", Khan said, adding that it was high time that the member countries of the Group should come clean on the issue and hold India accountable for the massive human rights violations being committed by its troops.

Khan said that G20 leaders should publicly condemn the Indian government's crimes against humanity and targeting innocent Kashmiris in the held territory.

"Economic interests should not prevent G-20 nations from directly and publicly challenging India over its belligerent policy on Kashmir and rights violations taking place in the region", he said.

Urging the G-20 nations to stay away from the summit events being held in the disputed territory, the APHC leader said that by hosting such events, Modi's government was trying to portray normalcy in the region.

He said that all that the world needs to realize was that the Indian-held territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been classified as the highest militarized zone in the world where humans live without human rights.