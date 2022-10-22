Nayeem Khan urges Kashmiris to observe 27 October as black day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while urging the Kashmiris to observe October 27 as a black day, has said that the Indian army's invasion of Kashmir was the most dreadful incident of India's colonial history that threw the region into throes of instability and perpetual violence.

In his message from Tihar jail on Saturday, the incarcerated leader said that October 27 marks the beginning of Indian Occupation of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was on this day in 1947 the leaders of the so-called secular India rushed its troops to Srinagar in the dark of night trampling down under the jackboots the Kashmiris' political and democratic rights for which the Indians had themselves fought for years together under and against the British rule", Khan said.

He said that India's attempt to legalize its illegality rests on a bogus instrument of accession by a Maharaja, which the ruler had not authority to sign in any event.

Referring to British historian, Alister Lamb, Khan said that the author in his book had convincingly demonstrated that the "Instrument of accession" was bogus.

He said that India's perpetual denial to grant right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir has brought death and destruction in the region.

"Kashmiris are being brutally victimized by 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary personnel deployed in the length and breadth of Kashmir", he said. "During the past three decades alone, more than 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed because of India's mammoth military occupation and savagery", Khan further said.

He said that on the one hand India had backtracked from the commitments it had made vis-à-vis the resolution of Kashmir dispute while on the other it's refusal to accept international mediation seems to shut the door on any kind of international dialogue regarding Kashmir.

Urging the Indian government to shun its policy of intransigence, Khan said that dialogue was the only way forward to seek a just and lasting settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the illegally detained APHC leader paid rich tributes to the Bijbehara martyrs on their martyrdom anniversary.

He said that the supreme sacrifices rendered by Kashmir martyrs have brought Kashmir into limelight at international level.

It may be recalled here that over 50 innocent Kashmiris were martyred at Bijbehara area of Islamabad district on October 22, 1993, when the Indian Border Security Force personnel opened fire on the peaceful demonstrators, who were protesting against the Indian military siege of Srinagar's Hazratbal shrine.