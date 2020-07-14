Nayyab Ali makes history by winning ISYD award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Nayyab Ali became Pakistan's first transgender to win the 2nd Interactive Youth Forum (ISYD) 2020 award on working for ensuring basic rights to her fellow community.

Her nomination for the award was acknowledgment of her dedicated services for the welfare of her community in Pakistan.

She also worked for population control and reproductive health etc.

The award aimed at encouraging the promising youth for their social work.

While talking to APP here on Tuesday, she said Pakistan was the only country providing the rights to the neglected segment of the society and government was doing its best to provide basic rights to transgenders.

Nayyab was among the thirteen contestants of general elections of 2018. Although she lost, but contesting elections by such a person had made the history.

Having distinction of one among the 12 promising youth across the country, Nayyab is striving hard for bringing positive change in the society.