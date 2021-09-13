UrduPoint.com

Nayyar Bukhari Condoles Death Of Rahimdad Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Central Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday visited PPP's Provincial Secretariat to offer condolence on the death of Senior Party Leader, Rahimdad Khan.

Provincial President PPP, Najamuddin Khan and other party leaders received him upon arrival at the Secretariat.

Nayyar Husssain Bukhari paying tribute to late Rahimdad Khan said that his services for the democracy and party would always be remembered.

He said that Rahimdad Khan was remained on the frontline in struggle against three dictators and the restoration of democracy in the country. "He was a symbol of loyalty with party and workers", he said adding the vacuum created due to his death would take long time to fill.

At the end, the party leaders offered prayers for the departed soul.

