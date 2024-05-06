Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country out of challenges

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Monday stressed that all political parties' unity was essential to drag the country out of the prevailing crises and present government was focusing to ensure real public welfare, progress and economic prosperity of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Monday stressed that all political parties' unity was essential to drag the country out of the prevailing crises and present government was focusing to ensure real public welfare, progress and economic prosperity of the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that his party was trying its best to change the destiny of the common people and the welfare of common man was the first priority of the present government.

He stressed that the parliament should remain a forum for constructive debate, not a battleground for personal gains.

Replying to a question, Nayyar Bukhari said that the government need to prioritize the welfare of the people and their concerns, adding, the collaboration within parliamentary structures and committees is essential for effective governance and problem-solving.

He said that all the decision would come after discussion of mutual discussion of party leadership, adding,

To another question about the wheat issue, he demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should investigate the wheat import scandal strictly and fairly. He said he and his party will remain vigilant and committed for the welfare of the public and to resolve the issue of farmers.