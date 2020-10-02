Nayyar Bukhari Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was tested positive for the coronavirus, a private news channel reported on Friday.
Bukhari has been experiencing symptoms of the infection over the past few days after he attended a meeting of the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
He undergo a test of COVID-19, the result of which came back positive.