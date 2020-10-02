UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nayyar Bukhari Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Nayyar Bukhari tested positive for coronavirus

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was tested positive for the coronavirus, a private news channel reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was tested positive for the coronavirus, a private news channel reported on Friday.

Bukhari has been experiencing symptoms of the infection over the past few days after he attended a meeting of the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He undergo a test of COVID-19, the result of which came back positive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister orders holding of revenue kutchehri ..

2 minutes ago

Knee injury to sideline Real Madrid's Carvajal for ..

2 minutes ago

EU Wants Deal With UK as Neighbor, But Not at Any ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks ince ..

2 minutes ago

VP SAARC Chamber for joint effort to strengthen ec ..

7 minutes ago

Pak Army, KP women players dominate in All Pakista ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.