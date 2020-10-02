Nayyar Bukhari tested positive for coronavirus

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was tested positive for the coronavirus, a private news channel reported on Friday

Bukhari has been experiencing symptoms of the infection over the past few days after he attended a meeting of the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He undergo a test of COVID-19, the result of which came back positive.