Nayyar Sultana Remembered On Her 30th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani well-known film actress Nayyar Sultana, known as the 'Queen of Sentiments' was remembered on her 30th death anniversary.

People from all walks of life through media platforms had paid rich tributes for her lifetime services in the entertainment industry.

Sultana worked in at least 225 films within a period of 37 years after she started her career with Anwar Kamal Pasha's movie "Qaatil" in 1955 as a supporting cast, electronic channels reported.

The entertainment celebrity, who contributed to the golden age of Lollywood, as declared by many, was born in Aligarh of then British India in 1937.

After completing her education at a women's college in Aligarh, she migrated to Karachi along with her family following the Indo-Pak separation.

She married one of the most adored lead male actors and quit the film industry. Later Sultana came back through her films but failed to leave an impression at the box office.

After the demise of her husband in 1981, she managed his recruiting agency for as long as she could. She died on 27th October 1992.

