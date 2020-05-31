UrduPoint.com
Nayyer Bokhari Condoles Death Of Former MNA Mehar Rasheed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Nayyer Bokhari condoles death of former MNA Mehar Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former Member of National Assembly Mehar Abdul Rasheed.

In a condolence message, he said the party had lost the veteran leader and his services would always be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

