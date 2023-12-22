Open Menu

Nayyer Bokhari Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Dr. Mehreen's Father

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Nayyer Bokhari expresses grief over demise of Dr. Mehreen's father

Secretary General Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari Friday expressed grief over the sad demise of the father of the former MNA, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Secretary General Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari Friday expressed grief over the sad demise of the father of the former MNA, Dr. Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto.

In a condolence message, Nayyer Bokhari said, "We share your pain, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time."

He condoled with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage and fortitude to his grieved family members

