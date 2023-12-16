Nayyer Bokhari issues directives to all party wings to commence upcoming election campaign

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, issued directives to all party wings on Saturday to actively commence the general election campaign throughout the country

Bokhari, in a statement, urged PPP leaders and workers to serve as ambassadors for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He specifically instructed the PPP Lawyers' Forum to provide legal guidance to the party's candidates. Additionally, he encouraged women to participate in door-to-door campaigns to disseminate information about the party manifesto.

Bokhari further emphasized the role of the Peoples Student Federation, Peoples Youth, and Peoples Labour Bureau, urging their office bearers and workers to effectively convey Bilawal Bhutto's narrative to the masses in the upcoming elections.

Nayyer Bokhari highlighted Bilawal Bhutto's commitment to addressing critical issues such as poverty, unemployment, and inflation, emphasizing these as crucial components of the party's narrative.

