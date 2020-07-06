Nayyer Bukhari congratulates Shehbaz on recovering from COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Monday congratulated Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif for testing negative for the coronavirus.

Nayyer Bukhari, in a statement, said he was very happy that Shehbaz Sharif had fully recovered from COVID-19.