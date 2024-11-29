Nazar Abbas appointed ECP spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Nazar Abbas as its new spokesperson.

Currently serving as the Additional Director General of Media, Coordination and Outreach (MCO) at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad, Nazar will take on the new role with immediate effect. His appointment will remain in place until further orders, said a notification of ECP on Friday.