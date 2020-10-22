Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust holds debate competition

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Thursday organized a debate competition among students of different schools and Madaris at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Thursday organized a debate competition among students of different schools and Madaris at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

According to sources here, the competition was held in connection with the ongoing ceremonies being held with regard to the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Students in their debates impressively highlighted the significance of the Holy Quran and Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Competition held among the students of Primary section was won by Atia al Wakeel while Fatima Rehman stood first in high section.

In boys category Omer Adil won the competition while Muhammad Zaighum ul islam was given special prize.