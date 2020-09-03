Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust to hold online ceremony on Sept 6

(@FahadShabbir)

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) will hold a special online ceremony in connection with the Defence of Pakistan Day on Sept 6 at 10:30 am

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) will hold a special online ceremony in connection with the Defence of Pakistan Day on Sept 6 at 10:30 am.

According to the NPT sources here on Thursday, the ceremony is being organised to pay tribute to the brave soldiers of Pak Army, who rendered sacrifices for the defence of the country during 1965 war.

The ceremony would start with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Khalid Mehmood, followed by Naat-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The speakers will highlight the extraordinary tales of heroism of Pak Armed Forces that how they defeated the coward enemy.

Those who would shed light on this occasion include Tamgha-i- Imtiaz Col (retd) Muhammad Shahbaz, Brig (retd) Hamid Saeed Akhtar, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Senator Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum Awan, Col (retd) Sardar Abdul Rauf Magsi, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Muhammad Farooq Umar, Col (retd) Muhammad Saleem Malik and NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf.

NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar would deliver the presidential address.