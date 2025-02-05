Nazaria Pakistan Council to commemorate 'Kashmir Day' tommorow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Nazaria Pakistan Council would hold a special event in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day at 2:30 PM in the Quaid Gallery of Aiwan-e-Quaid on Thursday (Tommorow).

The event will be presided over by Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, a prominent Kashmiri leader and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief guest for the occasion will be Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s ambassador.

The event will also mark the inauguration of a three-day student art exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Electronic and Publications, Ministry of Information.

The exhibition will highlight the atrocities committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through student-created paintings.

Moreover, the Quaid Public library will set up a special exhibition stall featuring books and publications on Kashmir.

The event will feature addresses from distinguished scholars and experts on Kashmir, including Johar Saleem, Altaf Hussain Wani, Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, Abdullah Hameed Gul, Salahuddin Chaudhry, Mishal Malik, Manzoor Masih, Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik, and the Chairman of the Nazaria Pakistan Council.

They will shed light on the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, drawing the world's attention to the plight of innocent Kashmiris suffering under Indian military oppression.