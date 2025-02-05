Nazaria Pakistan Council To Commemorate 'Kashmir Day' Tommorow
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Nazaria Pakistan Council would hold a special event in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day at 2:30 PM in the Quaid Gallery of Aiwan-e-Quaid on Thursday (Tommorow).
The event will be presided over by Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, a prominent Kashmiri leader and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The chief guest for the occasion will be Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s ambassador.
The event will also mark the inauguration of a three-day student art exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Electronic and Publications, Ministry of Information.
The exhibition will highlight the atrocities committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through student-created paintings.
Moreover, the Quaid Public library will set up a special exhibition stall featuring books and publications on Kashmir.
The event will feature addresses from distinguished scholars and experts on Kashmir, including Johar Saleem, Altaf Hussain Wani, Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, Abdullah Hameed Gul, Salahuddin Chaudhry, Mishal Malik, Manzoor Masih, Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik, and the Chairman of the Nazaria Pakistan Council.
They will shed light on the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, drawing the world's attention to the plight of innocent Kashmiris suffering under Indian military oppression.
Recent Stories
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS for stringent action against illegal animal markets in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
PMML arranges Kashmir solidarity caravan7 minutes ago
-
DC office remains open on holiday for resolution of public grievances7 minutes ago
-
JI holds march to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Freedom of Kashmir is the right of Kashmiris; DC Murree7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews ongoing polio campaign7 minutes ago
-
Nazaria Pakistan Council to commemorate 'Kashmir Day' tommorow7 minutes ago
-
PRA cracks down on tax evasion, imposes fine on restaurants18 minutes ago
-
BEEF issues Rs 2.98 bln scholarship to 33,466 students28 minutes ago
-
Türkiye supports resolution of Kashmir issue for regional peace: Ambassador Neziroglu37 minutes ago
-
CDA accelerates development projects across key sectors47 minutes ago
-
Livestock distributed ceremony held in Multan58 minutes ago