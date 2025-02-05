Open Menu

Nazaria Pakistan Council To Commemorate 'Kashmir Day' Tommorow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Nazaria Pakistan Council to commemorate 'Kashmir Day' tommorow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Nazaria Pakistan Council would hold a special event in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day at 2:30 PM in the Quaid Gallery of Aiwan-e-Quaid on Thursday (Tommorow).

The event will be presided over by Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, a prominent Kashmiri leader and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief guest for the occasion will be Sardar Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s ambassador.

The event will also mark the inauguration of a three-day student art exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Electronic and Publications, Ministry of Information.

The exhibition will highlight the atrocities committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu &Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through student-created paintings.

Moreover, the Quaid Public library will set up a special exhibition stall featuring books and publications on Kashmir.

The event will feature addresses from distinguished scholars and experts on Kashmir, including Johar Saleem, Altaf Hussain Wani, Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, Abdullah Hameed Gul, Salahuddin Chaudhry, Mishal Malik, Manzoor Masih, Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik, and the Chairman of the Nazaria Pakistan Council.

They will shed light on the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, drawing the world's attention to the plight of innocent Kashmiris suffering under Indian military oppression.

Recent Stories

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the k ..

Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against In ..

Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

3 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

4 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

4 hours ago
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

5 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

5 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

5 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan