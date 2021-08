Nazeer Ahmad made additional FESCO CFO

Director Corporate Accounts Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nazeer Ahmadhas been appointed as additional Chief Financial Officer (CFO) FESCO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Director Corporate Accounts Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Nazeer Ahmadhas been appointed as additional Chief Financial Officer (CFO) FESCO.

He has taken over the charge of his office and started work, said a spokesman on Saturday.