Open Menu

Nazeer Tarar Introduces (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Nazeer Tarar introduces (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday introduced a bill further to amend the certain tax law. (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024), in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday introduced a bill further to amend the certain tax law. (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024), in the National Assembly.

The minister highlighted that there are pending tax cases amounting to Rs 2,700 billion across various appellate forums, including Commissioners' Appeals, Appellate Tribunals, High Courts, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that the government was opened to suggestions from the opposition and other stakeholders regarding the bill.

He said that expanding of tax base was necessary for the strengthening of the country’s economy.

The minister said that the Tax Bar Association had been consulted regarding the proposed bill.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub suggested that the purpose bill should be discussed in the Finance Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Supreme Court From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Five killed, 1,351 injured in Punjab road accident ..

Five killed, 1,351 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 minutes ago
 President urges Australian companies to invest in ..

President urges Australian companies to invest in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Spain PM under pressure as wife faces graft probe

Spain PM under pressure as wife faces graft probe

3 minutes ago
 UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 yea ..

Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO

12 minutes ago
 Young officers visit PID for briefing on govt prin ..

Young officers visit PID for briefing on govt principal public relations agency

12 minutes ago
RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, ..

RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, dismantles five

12 minutes ago
 U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shangha ..

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shanghai

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, Ind ..

PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India  

21 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on ..

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25

20 minutes ago
 ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobac ..

ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use

20 minutes ago
 Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier a ..

Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan