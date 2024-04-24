Nazeer Tarar introduces (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024)

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar Wednesday introduced a bill further to amend the certain tax law. (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024), in the National Assembly.

The minister highlighted that there are pending tax cases amounting to Rs 2,700 billion across various appellate forums, including Commissioners' Appeals, Appellate Tribunals, High Courts, and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that the government was opened to suggestions from the opposition and other stakeholders regarding the bill.

He said that expanding of tax base was necessary for the strengthening of the country’s economy.

The minister said that the Tax Bar Association had been consulted regarding the proposed bill.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omer Ayub suggested that the purpose bill should be discussed in the Finance Committee.