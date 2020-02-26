UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nazi-inspired RSS Ideology Taking Over India, May Lead To Bloodshed: PM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Nazi-inspired RSS ideology taking over India, may lead to bloodshed: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that today in India, they were witnessing the Nazi-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology taking over India, a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that today in India, they were witnessing the Nazi-inspired Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology taking over India, a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people.

In a series of tweets on his twitter account, the prime minister said "Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed." The prime minister was alluding to the recent ongoing bloodbath, chaos and attacks unleashed by the RSS zealots against Muslims and other minorities in Delhi.

According to latest media reports, the death toll in these attacks rose to 21 as the security forces failed to stem the hatred tide of saffron bands against the Muslim minority. The Muslims and their properties were targeted in series of attacks.

Moreover, on Tuesday, a mosque in the Indian capital was also set on ablaze by the Hindu mobs. The Hindu racism has taken an ugly turn after the promulgation of controversial Indian citizenship law.

The prime minister said that during his address at the United Nations General Assembly, he had predicted that, 'once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse.' "Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now," he added.

The prime minister also warned people in Pakistan against targeting theirnon-Muslim citizens or their places of worship saying that it would be dealtwith strictly. "Our minorities are equal citizens of this country," he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Delhi Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Minority Twitter Jammu Citizenship Mosque Muslim Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan warns world community about Nazi-Ins ..

11 minutes ago

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Au ..

15 minutes ago

Violent attacks on Muslims expose Hindu extremism: ..

37 minutes ago

Ministry plans to launch new schemes to improve qu ..

11 minutes ago

NIA conducts raids in Badgam and Pulwama districts ..

11 minutes ago

Posts of Data Processing Officer, Computer Operato ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.