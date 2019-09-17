UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nazia, A Small Town Game Resident's Love Of Cricket Made Her Cricket Umpire

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Nazia, a small town game resident's love of cricket made her cricket umpire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Nazia Nazir hails from Okara and her love and passion for cricket brought her to the field of women cricket umpiring.

Narrating her story, Nazia said here on Tuesday that she belongs to an area where education for girls was not that easy, but her love for the game persuaded her to travel to Lahore to study further and play cricket. During college days, she used to avoid publicity as she didn't want her family to know that she was playing cricket.

She said, "Due to opposition of my family members and despite working hard, I couldn't represent Pakistan national team. I didn't lose my hope there and decided to remain attached to the game and therefore pursued umpiring".

Recalling her emotions over supervising her first match, Nazia said:"A night before supervising a local match, I couldn't believe I was actually supervising the match and in excitement, couldn't sleep all night. I still have no words to express how I felt when I was standing and supervising a women's inter-departmental match".

Nazia is among six women umpires who are supervising matches of the ongoing women triangular tournament that started in Lahore on September 17.

"I have set a target for myself to be one of the umpires in the ICC's panel. I am confident supervising matches in domestic matches will help me bring improvement in my umpiring decisions and graduate to the next level".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore ICC Education Okara September Women Family All From Opposition Love

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

36 minutes ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

36 minutes ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

51 minutes ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

2 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.