Nazia Jabin appointed as Executive Director Al-Hamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Nazia Jabin, Additional Secretary Information Punjab, has been appointed as Executive Director Al-Hamra.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, she would continue to serve as Additional Secretary Information Punjab.

Nazia Jabin has served in many important positions during her service, it added.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Al-Hamra Nazia Jabin has said that she strongly believed in values and would work to highlight high social traditions.

Al-Hamra is the most beautiful institution in its literary and cultural status, she said, adding that she would work for promotion of language, manners and civilization.