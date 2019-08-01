Nazim distributes cheques among heirs of lightening victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : District Nazim Kohat, Muhammad Nasim Afridi Thursday distributed compensatory cheques of Rs0.5million each among heirs of victims of lightening incident at Soor Gul village here.

On the occasion, officials from PESCO and other departments were present.

The lightening incident had occurred in the second week of February this year in which five people had lost their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Nazim expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for high place in heaven for the departed souls.

He said in this time of grief the nation stands by shoulder to shoulder with the affected families.

He further said that compensatory amount cannot not be an alternate to human life however it is a gesture of sympathy on behalf of the government with the bereaved families.