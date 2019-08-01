UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nazim Distributes Cheques Among Heirs Of Lightening Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:38 PM

Nazim distributes cheques among heirs of lightening victims

District Nazim Kohat, Muhammad Nasim Afridi Thursday distributed compensatory cheques of Rs0.5million each among heirs of victims of lightening incident at Soor Gul village here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : District Nazim Kohat, Muhammad Nasim Afridi Thursday distributed compensatory cheques of Rs0.5million each among heirs of victims of lightening incident at Soor Gul village here.

On the occasion, officials from PESCO and other departments were present.

The lightening incident had occurred in the second week of February this year in which five people had lost their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Nazim expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for high place in heaven for the departed souls.

He said in this time of grief the nation stands by shoulder to shoulder with the affected families.

He further said that compensatory amount cannot not be an alternate to human life however it is a gesture of sympathy on behalf of the government with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Kohat February Afridi From Government PESCO

Recent Stories

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Mohara ..

13 seconds ago

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

15 seconds ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

20 seconds ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

2 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

2 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.