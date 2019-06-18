UrduPoint.com
Nazim Distributes Helmets, Cups Among Drivers, Motorcyclists

Tue 18th June 2019

District Nazim Peshawar here Tuesday distributed cups and helmets among drivers and motorcyclists in a bid to make the campaign of traffic police regarding importance of seat belts and use of helmets successful

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :District Nazim Peshawar here Tuesday distributed cups and helmets among drivers and motorcyclists in a bid to make the campaign of traffic police regarding importance of seat belts and use of helmets successful.

SP Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan, DSP Shazia Mohman, SI Rasheed Khan and traffic officials were present on the occasion.

The District Nazim told drivers and motorcyclists that helmets and seat-belts save the road users from fatal and crippling injuries.

He distributed helmets among motorcyclists and awarded cups to those wearing helmets and with fasten seat-belts.

He also distributed pamphlets regarding importance of seat belts and helmets.

The Nazim on this occasion said the city traffic police rendered matchless services to ensure smooth flow of traffic during construction of BRT project.

He asked the drivers and motorcyclists to make the traffic police drive successful and warned that stern action would be initiated after the drive once completed. He also assured his complete cooperation to the traffic police in awareness campaign and asked the drivers to follow traffic rules strictly.

