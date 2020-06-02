UrduPoint.com
Nazim-e-Aala Calls For Resumption Of Education With SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:12 PM

Nazim-e-Aala Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalindhary on Tuesday urged the government to finalize standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with Madaris to control the spread of novel coronavirus and allow Madaris and educational institutions to resume educational activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Nazim-e-Aala Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalindhary on Tuesday urged the government to finalize standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with Madaris to control the spread of novel coronavirus and allow Madaris and educational institutions to resume educational activities.

He expressed these views after a ceremony for recitation of Ahadith from Sahih Bukhari and prayers for elimination of novel coronavirus, locusts and all other natural disasters from the country here, according to a release issued by spokesman for Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Punjab, Pakistan.

Qari Hanif Jalidhary said that recitation from holy Quran and Ahadith books would be a source of blessings from Almighty and would help fight natural disasters.

He said that industry, tourism, trade and other sectors have been allowed to operate and demanded that education activities should also be allowed to resume at educational institutions including Madaris.

Nazim Wifaq ul Madaris south Punjab Maulana Zubair Ahmad Siddiqui, Maulana Irshad Ahmad, Maulana Muhammad Nawaz, Maulana Omar Qureshi, Maulana Abdul Majeed, Maulana Habib Ur Rahman, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Rasheed Ahmad, Mufti Azhar Shah Asadi, Maulana Amir Farooq Abbasi, JUI leader Maulana Abdur Rauf Rabbani, Maulana Qari Ghulam Yasin, Sheikh ul Hadith Maulana Manzoor Ahmad, Qari Muhammad Idrees, Maulana Abdur Rahman Jami, Maulana Muhammad Abid Madni, Maulana Shabbir ul Haq Kashmiri, Mufti Muhammad Anwar, Mufti Ata Ur Rahman, Maulana Muhammad Mian, Qari Muhammad Tayyab Hanfi and others were present.

The ceremony concluded with Dua for martyrs of plane crash, and those who died of COVID-19 disease.

