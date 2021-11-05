Nazim Jokhio murder case: Police get three-physical remand of PPP MPA, two others

(@FahadShabbir)

Police say that the body of Nazim Jokhio was found at the farmhouse owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais after the deceased made video of the MPA’s guests hunting birds in the area.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) A court on Friday allowed three-day physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais and two other suspects involved in murder of Nazim Jokhio.

Police produced MPA Jam Awais and his two employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court. During the proceedings, the Investigation officer pleaded with the court that the accused be handed over to police on physical remand for investigation of the case.

At this, the court allowed three-day physical remand of the suspects including the MPA into policy custody and directed the police to come up with the report on the next date of hearing.

Earlier today, the PPP lawmaker surrendered himself before the police at Memon Goth police station. His arrest came after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them that all the suspects involved in the case would be brought to justice.

Jokhio was found dead at the farmhouse owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais, the police said. He was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.