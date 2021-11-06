UrduPoint.com

Nazim Jokhio's Murderers To Be Brought To Justice: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured the family of late Nazim Jokhio that culprits of the deceased would be brought to justice and all his family would be fully cooperated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured the family of late Nazim Jokhio that culprits of the deceased would be brought to justice and all his family would be fully cooperated.

He stated this while visiting the residence of late Nazim Jokhio along with Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh here on Saturday.

While talking to media persons, the Governor said that he had visited the residence on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan as he (PM) was in continuous contact with him (Governor) over the sad incident.

Ismail said that he would brief the PM on the murder of Nazim Jokhio, adding , 'I will also talk to Sindh Chief Minister and IGP Sindh.

' He said that the deceased was ruthlessly murdered and his family was being threatened as well as real culprits' Names had not been included in the FIR.

The Governor said that he did not trust the JIT of the provincial government and would request the PM for the formation of Federal level JIT.

Replying to a question, he said disappointedly there were many members in the provincial assembly, who were facing criminal cases. He said that the Chief Minister should start the trail of such members.

Earlier, the Governor and the Opposition Leader condoled with the family members of the late Nazim Jokhio and offered fateha.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Murder Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Provincial Assembly Threatened Criminals FIR Family Media All Government Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia i ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia in UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Du ..

23 seconds ago
 Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

35 seconds ago
 PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive ..

PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive growth: FM Qureshi

37 seconds ago
 Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

39 seconds ago
 Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator ..

Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator Karachi

3 minutes ago
 DC pays visit to city, inspect water, sanitation, ..

DC pays visit to city, inspect water, sanitation, hygiene situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.