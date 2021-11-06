Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured the family of late Nazim Jokhio that culprits of the deceased would be brought to justice and all his family would be fully cooperated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has assured the family of late Nazim Jokhio that culprits of the deceased would be brought to justice and all his family would be fully cooperated.

He stated this while visiting the residence of late Nazim Jokhio along with Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh here on Saturday.

While talking to media persons, the Governor said that he had visited the residence on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan as he (PM) was in continuous contact with him (Governor) over the sad incident.

Ismail said that he would brief the PM on the murder of Nazim Jokhio, adding , 'I will also talk to Sindh Chief Minister and IGP Sindh.

' He said that the deceased was ruthlessly murdered and his family was being threatened as well as real culprits' Names had not been included in the FIR.

The Governor said that he did not trust the JIT of the provincial government and would request the PM for the formation of Federal level JIT.

Replying to a question, he said disappointedly there were many members in the provincial assembly, who were facing criminal cases. He said that the Chief Minister should start the trail of such members.

Earlier, the Governor and the Opposition Leader condoled with the family members of the late Nazim Jokhio and offered fateha.