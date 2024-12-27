Open Menu

Nazimabad Police Bust Fake Currency Operation, Arrest 3

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Nazimabad police bust fake currency operation, arrest 3

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a successful operation based on intelligence, Nazimabad Police recovered Rs329,000 in fake Currency and arrested 3 individuals, including 2 women, involved in the counterfeit money trade.

According to police officials on Friday, the suspects have been identified as Ayesha Kanwal, wife of Zafar Iqbal alias Lamba, Sabiha, wife of Shahid Hussain Bhatti, and Azlan, son of Zafar Iqbal.

Police revealed that the group was actively dealing in fake currency, and a large quantity was found in their possession.

Zafar Iqbal, Ayesha Kanwal’s husband, had recently been arrested by Bilal Colony police for similar offenses and is currently in jail. The arrested individuals have been handed over to investigation authorities, and a case has been registered for further legal action.

Related Topics

Police Jail Wife Money Women

Recent Stories

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terroris ..

PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil

1 hour ago
 First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 r ..

First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

4 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

6 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

8 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

8 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan