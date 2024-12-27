Nazimabad Police Bust Fake Currency Operation, Arrest 3
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In a successful operation based on intelligence, Nazimabad Police recovered Rs329,000 in fake Currency and arrested 3 individuals, including 2 women, involved in the counterfeit money trade.
According to police officials on Friday, the suspects have been identified as Ayesha Kanwal, wife of Zafar Iqbal alias Lamba, Sabiha, wife of Shahid Hussain Bhatti, and Azlan, son of Zafar Iqbal.
Police revealed that the group was actively dealing in fake currency, and a large quantity was found in their possession.
Zafar Iqbal, Ayesha Kanwal’s husband, had recently been arrested by Bilal Colony police for similar offenses and is currently in jail. The arrested individuals have been handed over to investigation authorities, and a case has been registered for further legal action.
