Nazims directed to handover govt. vehicles in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial government has issued directives to all district nazims, naib nazims, town nazims, naib town nazims, tehsil nazims, tehsil naib nazims and neighborhood nazims to handover government vehicles, official record and other important documents to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers.

A notification issued in this regard on Thursday by Provincial Government said as tenure of local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is coming to an end by August 28, therefore all the local governments' nazims should hand over government vehicles and other relevant documents to respective Deputy Commissioners, Director General City Government or Tehsil Municipal Officers.

The notification further stated that officers concerned would be responsible to collect these government assets and submit a comprehensive report in this regard to Local Government Department.