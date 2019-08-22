UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nazims Directed To Handover Govt. Vehicles In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:23 PM

Nazims directed to handover govt. vehicles in Peshawar

Provincial government has issued directives to all district nazims, naib nazims, town nazims, naib town nazims, tehsil nazims, tehsil naib nazims and neighborhood nazims to handover government vehicles, official record and other important documents to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial government has issued directives to all district nazims, naib nazims, town nazims, naib town nazims, tehsil nazims, tehsil naib nazims and neighborhood nazims to handover government vehicles, official record and other important documents to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers.

A notification issued in this regard on Thursday by Provincial Government said as tenure of local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is coming to an end by August 28, therefore all the local governments' nazims should hand over government vehicles and other relevant documents to respective Deputy Commissioners, Director General City Government or Tehsil Municipal Officers.

The notification further stated that officers concerned would be responsible to collect these government assets and submit a comprehensive report in this regard to Local Government Department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles August All Government

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

10 minutes ago

Three absconders held in Quetta

5 minutes ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

5 minutes ago

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Sta ..

5 minutes ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

5 minutes ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.