Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:33 PM

Nazir Abbasi terms fiscal budget 2021-22 as people-friendly

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's (PTI) member KP Assembly Nazir Abbasi Friday termed federal government fiscal budget 2021-22 masses friendly as no new tax was imposed in the budget

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's (PTI) member KP Assembly Nazir Abbasi Friday termed Federal government fiscal budget 2021-22 masses friendly as no new tax was imposed in the budget.

He said this while talking to APP here. The MPA further said that in the wake of COVID-19 it was the best possible budget presented by the PTI government where besides other in the fiscal budget 2021-22 government has announced that the Public Sector Development Programme will be increased from Rs. 630 billion to Rs. 900 billion to counter the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the announcement of the federal government's initiative to earmark $1.1bn to procure coronavirus vaccines, adding that the government aimed to vaccinate 100million people by July 2022 would benefit masses to fight against the COVID-19.

Talking about the advantages of fiscal budget 2021-22 to the masses she said that the government has reduced taxes from the business sector which has a vast impact on the economy and broadened the tax net by bringing other sectors.

While replying to a question the MPA paid rich tribute to the PTI government for stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and taking steps to ensure businesses did not suffer massive losses in the country due to the lockdowns.

He said that through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, the federal government would also provide cash 260 billion rupees to 12 million people across the country which would change the fate of the poor segment of the society.

