Nazir Ahmed Elected As Speaker GB Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Nazir Ahmed elected as Speaker GB Assembly

Nazir Ahmed Advocate has been elected as the speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, unopposed, on Wednesday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Nazir Ahmed Advocate has been elected as the speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, unopposed, on Wednesday.

Nazir Ahmed hailing from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after being elected took the oath as the Speaker of GB Assembly.

Earlier today, Amjad Zaidi, belonging to the PTI, was removed from his post by the members of his own party through a no-confidence motion.

Interestingly, the assembly members belonging to the opposition did not participate in the no-confidence motion.

