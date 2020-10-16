Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar posted as SP Special Branch Hyderabad

Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) presently posted as SP, Sindh Reserve Police, Base-II, Karachi has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Hyderabad vice Noor-ul- Haque Rind transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19) presently posted as SP, Sindh Reserve Police, Base-II, Karachi has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Hyderabad vice Noor-ul- Haque Rind transferred.

According to a notification, Noor-ul- Haque Rind, an officer of Sindh Police (BS-18) SP Special Branch Hyderabad has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP, Complaint Cell, district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.