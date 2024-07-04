Nazir Assumes Charge Of Commissioner IRD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Mr Khalid Nazir, Retired Chief Engineer, Multan Electric Company (MEMPCO) has assumed charge as Commissioner IRD, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur.
Official sources at the Federal Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur said that Khalid Nazir was appointed as Commissioner IRD by the Federal Ombudsman Office.
He earlier, had performed his service in Multan Electric Company and got retirement from the office of Chief Engineer, MEPCO.
They further said that the new Commissioner IRD would hold an open katchehry soon to listen public complaints following the vision of Federal Ombudsman which is “Insaaf Aap Ki Dehleez Par”.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poultry meat price surges in Bahawalpur37 seconds ago
-
NEPRA to hold public hearing on Monday about charging uniform tariff40 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt provides scholarships to 75000 students47 seconds ago
-
Health advocates call for enhanced cigarette taxes for public health51 seconds ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness works in Murree11 minutes ago
-
All departments directed to make contingency plan for possible floods, Muharram11 minutes ago
-
Open court held under federal ombudsman11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to pursue anti-terrorism, dispute resolution, multilateralism goals during UNSC term: PM11 minutes ago
-
PHA to upgrade parks and green belts21 minutes ago
-
New electricity tariff to be applicable from July 1: Power Division21 minutes ago
-
Tank Press Club's delegation meets Commissioner Dera, discusses local issues21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against vehicles with tinted glasses ahead of Muharram21 minutes ago