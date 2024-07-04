Nazir assumes charge of Commissioner IRD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Mr Khalid Nazir, Retired Chief Engineer, Multan Electric Company (MEMPCO) has assumed charge as Commissioner IRD, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur.

Official sources at the Federal Ombudsman Office Bahawalpur said that Khalid Nazir was appointed as Commissioner IRD by the Federal Ombudsman Office.

He earlier, had performed his service in Multan Electric Company and got retirement from the office of Chief Engineer, MEPCO.

They further said that the new Commissioner IRD would hold an open katchehry soon to listen public complaints following the vision of Federal Ombudsman which is “Insaaf Aap Ki Dehleez Par”.