Nazir Chohan arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nazir Chohan was arrested here on Monday night in connection with alleged attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf office and its workers.

Nazir Chohan, who was a candidate from PP-167 in recently by-elections held in Punjab, was arrested on charges of attacking PTI's workers, while a case was also registered against him in Johar Town police station.