Nazir Chohan grieved over deaths due to earthquake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Parliamentry Secrectary for Schools education Nazir Ahmed Chohan on Tuesday expressed deep sense of sorrow over loss of human lives due to earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

He assured the government would extend all possible support, and rescue and medical facilities to the earthquake victims.

The Parliamentary Secretary also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.