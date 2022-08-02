UrduPoint.com

Nazir Chohan, Others Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 10:49 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent Pakisan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan and seven others to jail on judicial remand in a case registered on charges of attacking police

Earlier, the Chung police produced the PML-N leader, his son and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against Nazir Chohan and others for attacking police. He requested the court for grant of physical remand for recovery of the weapons from the accused.

However, Chohan's counsel opposed the plea, saying that the police registered the case with malafide intentions. He pleaded with the court to discharge the case as no evidence was available against his clients.

He also showed the torture signs on face of Nazir Chohan and his son to the court.

At this, the court directed police to work in accordance with the law and denied the request for physical remand. The court sent the PML-N leader and others to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leaders - Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Rana Mashood and Atta Ullah Tarar - were also present in the court for expressing solidarity with Nazir Chohan.

Chung police had registered a case against Chohan and others for attacking the police under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

