UrduPoint.com

Nazir Chohan Part Ways With Tareen Group

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Nazir Chohan part ways with Tareen group

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chohan on Wednesday said he had parted ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen, who, he alleged, used him to save his corruption.

He no longer had any association with Tareen and his group, who did not bother to call him while he was admitted to a hospital, he said while talking to media persons along with Punjab Minister for Prison Fayyazul Hassan Chohan after being released from jail on bail.

Nazir Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was his only leader. He also thanked Prime Minister's Advisor on Accountability Shehzad Akbar Akbar for inquiring after his health on phone when he was ill.

He apologised to Shehzad Akbar and his family, and said he was loyal to his party (PTI) and would remain so.

Nazir Chohan also expressed gratitude to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for taking a strong stance for him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Jail Family Media From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

10 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual se ..

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual session for participants selecte ..

55 minutes ago
 Israel Says Iran Will Obtain Nuclear Weapon Materi ..

Israel Says Iran Will Obtain Nuclear Weapon Materials in 10 Weeks

13 minutes ago
 Van Dijk taking cautious approach after injury nig ..

Van Dijk taking cautious approach after injury nightmare

13 minutes ago
 Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August ..

Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9

13 minutes ago
 Korir and Rotich lift Kenyan Olympics gloom with o ..

Korir and Rotich lift Kenyan Olympics gloom with one-two in 800 metres

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.