Nazir Chohan part ways with Tareen group

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Member of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chohan on Wednesday said he had parted ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen, who, he alleged, used him to save his corruption.

He no longer had any association with Tareen and his group, who did not bother to call him while he was admitted to a hospital, he said while talking to media persons along with Punjab Minister for Prison Fayyazul Hassan Chohan after being released from jail on bail.

Nazir Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan was his only leader. He also thanked Prime Minister's Advisor on Accountability Shehzad Akbar Akbar for inquiring after his health on phone when he was ill.

He apologised to Shehzad Akbar and his family, and said he was loyal to his party (PTI) and would remain so.

Nazir Chohan also expressed gratitude to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for taking a strong stance for him.