Nazir Chohan Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

The PML-N leader appeals the Chief of Army Staff for his help in the case, saying that he is innocent person and well-known to him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 2nd, 2022) Nazir Chohan, former PTI dissident, has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge took up his case and rejected the plea of the police officials seeking his physical remand.

The police had earlier inserted 7ATA in the FIR registered against the PML-N leader in a case related to fighting with the PTI leader during an election campaign in Johar Town area of Lahore.

In a video message, Chohan had appealed to the army chief for help in the case, saying that he knew him very well.

He said he was a right man and was not involved in any illegal activities.

Both PTI and the PML-N leaders registered cases against each other over alleged fighting between their party workers. Shabbir Gujjar, the PTI leader who stood winner from PP-167, had said that his son was injured in an attack carried out by Chohan’s men during the campaign while Chohan said that he was attacked by the PTI leaders during the same campaign.

