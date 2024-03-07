Open Menu

Naziran Leghari Emphasizes Technical Training For Youth Employment

Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment

Assistant Director of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development Board of Mirpurkhas, Madam Naziran Leghari emphasized the importance of providing practical technical training to youth to make them self-sufficient and employable

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Assistant Director of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development board of Mirpurkhas, Madam Naziran Leghari emphasized the importance of providing practical technical training to youth to make them self-sufficient and employable.

She made these remarks while addressing an awareness program on career counseling for students undergoing technical training at Paras Computer academy Center in Mirpurkhas and Ghulam Farooq Institute of Science and Technology near Jarwari branch on Thursday.

Leghari highlighted the significance of technical education, particularly in the current economic climate, urging both male and female students to actively pursue such education to secure employment and financial independence.

Under this program, male and female students receiving technical training will be registered with the Employment Exchange, making them eligible for recruitment to vacant positions.

Faizan Liaquat, Principal of Paras Center, Mahesh Verma, In-charge of Ghulam Farooq Institute, Mohammad Haroon, along with other students, attended the event.

