Naziran Leghari Emphasizes Technical Training For Youth Employment
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Assistant Director of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development Board of Mirpurkhas, Madam Naziran Leghari emphasized the importance of providing practical technical training to youth to make them self-sufficient and employable
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Assistant Director of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resources Research and Development board of Mirpurkhas, Madam Naziran Leghari emphasized the importance of providing practical technical training to youth to make them self-sufficient and employable.
She made these remarks while addressing an awareness program on career counseling for students undergoing technical training at Paras Computer academy Center in Mirpurkhas and Ghulam Farooq Institute of Science and Technology near Jarwari branch on Thursday.
Leghari highlighted the significance of technical education, particularly in the current economic climate, urging both male and female students to actively pursue such education to secure employment and financial independence.
Under this program, male and female students receiving technical training will be registered with the Employment Exchange, making them eligible for recruitment to vacant positions.
Faizan Liaquat, Principal of Paras Center, Mahesh Verma, In-charge of Ghulam Farooq Institute, Mohammad Haroon, along with other students, attended the event.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office
IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony
Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams
Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes4 minutes ago
-
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives4 minutes ago
-
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU4 minutes ago
-
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office4 minutes ago
-
IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony41 minutes ago
-
Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO16 minutes ago
-
Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system16 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases16 minutes ago
-
ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara16 minutes ago
-
Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA2 hours ago
-
Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts2 hours ago
-
Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respective districts2 hours ago