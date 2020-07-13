Nazra-e-Quran is integral part of curriculum in Pakistan: Dr. Mahboob

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Founder Chairman of Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI) Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rahman Monday said that Nazra-e-Quran is integral part of the curriculum since long and lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for approving a bill of Quranic education to be taught with translation and Tafseer at Colleges and University level.

This act of the provincial assembly was highly appreciable, as a few months back the Punjab government had also approved the same, Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman, who is also writer of several books, told APP here.

"Being a college student he sent a written request to to then Religious Affairs Minister Mualana Kausar Niazi (late) to include Nazra-e-Quran in curriculum and finally, succeeded in the induction Nazra-e-Quran to be taught in schools.

"In fact this was done by the Curriculum Committee in 1978 upon my request to Muhammad Ali Khan Hoti, the then Education Advisor in the General Zia-ul-Haq regime, Dr.

Mahboob-ur-Rehman recalled.

"I was informed through a letter in 1978 while I was a Physiotherapy student, studying at JPMC Karachi," he informed. "I have preserved all these letters," Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman said.

He said, in 1992 one of the editorials of the "Daily Jung" mentioned that it is not implemented in true spirit, so I sent the same request to Federal Ombudsman Justice Syed Usman Ali, where he ordered for its implementation in true spirit.

"It is strange for me that some of our representatives are once again opposing the teaching of Holy Quran, which is already an integral part of the curriculum of Pakistan and it is not easy to be set aside," Dr. Mahbood said.

"I also appreciate the KP government who introduced the same two years back in the province," he added.